Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Elastic (ESTC), BlackLine (BL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Elastic (ESTC) and BlackLine (BL) with bullish sentiments.

Elastic (ESTC)

In a report issued on May 25, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Elastic, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 71.7% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Elastic with a $174.50 average price target, representing a 31.1% upside. In a report issued on May 25, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

BlackLine (BL)

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Buy rating on BlackLine on June 2 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $102.99.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 53.3% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BlackLine with a $135.60 average price target, a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

