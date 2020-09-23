Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) with bullish sentiments.

Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

In a report issued on August 21, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Drone Delivery Canada, with a price target of C$1.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #324 out of 6928 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Drone Delivery Canada is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.18, representing a 137.2% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.60 price target.

