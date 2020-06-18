Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Coupa Software (COUP), Qiwi (QIWI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coupa Software (COUP) and Qiwi (QIWI) with bullish sentiments.

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $254.00, close to its 52-week high of $255.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.8% and a 90.2% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SPS Commerce, Liveperson, and BlackLine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $221.47, which is a -12.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $242.00 price target.

Qiwi (QIWI)

In a report released today, Alexei Gogolev from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Qiwi, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Gogolev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 59.5% success rate. Gogolev covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Headhunter Group, Mailru Group, and Yandex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qiwi with a $21.00 average price target.

