Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: CoStar Group (CSGP), Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CoStar Group (CSGP), Lattice Semicon (LSCC) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) with bullish sentiments.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on CoStar Group today and set a price target of $1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $828.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CoStar Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $897.30.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.31, close to its 52-week high of $35.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lattice Semicon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.60.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.63.

Cikos has an average return of 66.7% when recommending Enphase Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is ranked #2587 out of 7016 analysts.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.92, implying a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Susquehanna also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

