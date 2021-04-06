Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Compass (COMP), IAC/InterActive (IAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Compass (COMP), IAC/InterActive (IAC) and Itron (ITRI) with bullish sentiments.

Compass (COMP)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on Compass on January 21 and set a price target of £1400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.8% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Compass.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

In a report issued on February 4, John Blackledge from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $225.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Blackledge is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 70.4% success rate. Blackledge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $260.50, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on January 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Itron (ITRI)

In a report issued on March 29, Paul Coster from J.P. Morgan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Itron and a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Coster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 46.5% success rate. Coster covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Shoals Technologies Group, and Array Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Itron with a $119.60 average price target, representing a 30.0% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

