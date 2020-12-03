Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Cohu (COHU), Avalara (AVLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cohu (COHU) and Avalara (AVLR) with bullish sentiments.

Cohu (COHU)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cohu, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 79.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Cohu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.83, representing a 32.8% upside. In a report issued on November 30, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Avalara. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $168.23, close to its 52-week high of $175.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 74.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avalara with a $187.11 average price target.

