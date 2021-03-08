Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Cisco Systems (CSCO), MongoDB (MDB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and MongoDB (MDB) with bullish sentiments.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems received a Buy rating and a $55.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 59.3% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and CommScope Holding.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.19.

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to MongoDB, with a price target of $394.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $308.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 60.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MongoDB with a $408.20 average price target, which is a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $500.00 price target.

