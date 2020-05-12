Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Camtek (CAMT), Wix (WIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Camtek (CAMT), Wix (WIX) and Mimecast (MIME) with bullish sentiments.

Camtek (CAMT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Camtek yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 39.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Camtek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67, which is a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wix (WIX)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Wix today and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $168.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 64.2% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wix with a $150.00 average price target.

Mimecast (MIME)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Mimecast today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mimecast is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.77, implying a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.