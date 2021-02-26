Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Broadcom (AVGO), Liveperson (LPSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGO) and Liveperson (LPSN) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom yesterday and set a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $457.16, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 80.2% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $487.00.

Liveperson (LPSN)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Liveperson, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Liveperson has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.33.

