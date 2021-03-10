Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Avid Technology (AVID), Brightcove (BCOV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avid Technology (AVID), Brightcove (BCOV) and Crexendo (CXDO) with bullish sentiments.

Avid Technology (AVID)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Avid Technology, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and PROS Holdings.

Avid Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.38, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report issued on March 3, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brightcove (BCOV)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on Brightcove today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 62.3% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Avid Technology, Harmonic, and Qumu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brightcove with a $27.00 average price target.

Crexendo (CXDO)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Crexendo, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 52.1% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Crexendo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.