Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Autodesk (ADSK), T Mobile US (TMUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Autodesk (ADSK), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Salesforce (CRM) with bullish sentiments.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report issued on March 29, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $156.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 66.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $208.38, representing a 33.7% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US on March 30 and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $83.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.7% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.09, which is a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Salesforce (CRM)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce yesterday and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $143.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 65.4% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.50, a 35.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $186.00 price target.

