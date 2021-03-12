Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Asure (ASUR), Zuora (ZUO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Asure (ASUR), Zuora (ZUO) and Yalla Group (YALA) with bullish sentiments.

Asure (ASUR)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Asure, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.99, close to its 52-week high of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.0% and a 74.6% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Verint Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Asure with a $11.00 average price target, which is a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Zuora (ZUO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Zuora yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 75.7% and a 84.2% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and BTRS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zuora with a $18.00 average price target.

Yalla Group (YALA)

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group to Buy, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.29.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 47.8% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Iqiyi.

Yalla Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

