Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL), Universal Display (OLED)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL), Universal Display (OLED) and Kratos Defense (KTOS) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 64.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $126.29 average price target, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Universal Display (OLED)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Display, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $197.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $192.40, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.83.

