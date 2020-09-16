Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Apple, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 64.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $120.08 average price target, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released today, Christian Sandherr from Hauck & Aufhaeuser maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR48.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.22.

Sandherr has an average return of 18.4% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandherr is ranked #5520 out of 6942 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $55.32 average price target, which is a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.