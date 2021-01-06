Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report issued on January 4, Samik Chatterjee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.01, close to its 52-week high of $138.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 64.0% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as National Instruments, CommScope Holding, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.63, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Credit Suisse analyst Achal Sultania maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of EUR58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, ASM International, and ams AG.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.23, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Hauck & Aufhaeuser also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR52.00 price target.

