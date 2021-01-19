Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Appian (APPN), II-VI (IIVI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Appian (APPN) and II-VI (IIVI) with bullish sentiments.

Appian (APPN)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Appian today and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $169.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 71.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Appian with a $97.80 average price target.

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on II-VI, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.27, close to its 52-week high of $91.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for II-VI with a $74.93 average price target, representing a -15.6% downside. In a report issued on January 13, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

