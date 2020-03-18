Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) with bullish sentiments.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.82, close to its 52-week low of $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Uber Technologies, and Cardlytics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.67.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.86, close to its 52-week low of $58.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Maxim Integrated, and TE Connectivity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NXP Semiconductors with a $140.43 average price target, which is a 91.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

