Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1768.00, close to its 52-week high of $1816.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cisco Systems, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1928.70, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1850.00 price target.

Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Wireless Telecom Group yesterday and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.6% and a 73.3% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wireless Telecom Group with a $2.50 average price target.

