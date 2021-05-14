Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Allot (ALLT), New Relic (NEWR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allot (ALLT), New Relic (NEWR) and Rush Street Interactive (RSI) with bullish sentiments.

Allot (ALLT)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Allot, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Allot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

New Relic (NEWR)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on New Relic, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.64, close to its 52-week low of $52.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 55.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Relic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.33.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Rush Street Interactive today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.37, close to its 52-week low of $11.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 46.1% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, DraftKings, and EverQuote.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rush Street Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.50.

