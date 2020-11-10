Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Airbus Group SE (EADSF), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) and RumbleON (RMBL) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Sandy Morris from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.04.

Morris has an average return of 24.2% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #994 out of 7061 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $90.50 average price target, a -10.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR92.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

UBS analyst David Mulholland maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.94, close to its 52-week high of $33.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mulholland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 67.1% success rate. Mulholland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.87, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR30.00 price target.

RumbleON (RMBL)

Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio maintained a Buy rating on RumbleON today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dionisio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 50.4% success rate. Dionisio covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sturm Ruger & Company, Jerash Holdings (US), and Vista Outdoor.

RumbleON has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.