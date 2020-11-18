Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Agilysys (AGYS), DocuSign (DOCU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Agilysys (AGYS) and DocuSign (DOCU) with bullish sentiments.

Agilysys (AGYS)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Agilysys, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.03, close to its 52-week high of $37.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilysys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.50.

DocuSign (DOCU)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on DocuSign and a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $211.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 70.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DocuSign is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $259.76.

