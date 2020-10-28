Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Adyen (ADYYF), ams AG (AUKUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adyen (ADYYF) and ams AG (AUKUF) with bullish sentiments.

Adyen (ADYYF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Buy rating on Adyen today and set a price target of EUR1590.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1800.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 68.3% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ams AG.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1727.83, which is a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1817.00 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Buy rating on ams AG today and set a price target of CHF27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $26.56 average price target.

