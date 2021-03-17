Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Adobe (ADBE), Veritone (VERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adobe (ADBE) and Veritone (VERI) with bullish sentiments.

Adobe (ADBE)

In a report released today, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Adobe, with a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $450.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 74.4% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adobe with a $562.14 average price target, representing a 24.4% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Griffin also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $597.00 price target.

Veritone (VERI)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Veritone has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

