Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Adobe (ADBE), CyberArk Software (CYBR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adobe (ADBE) and CyberArk Software (CYBR) with bullish sentiments.

Adobe (ADBE)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Buy rating to Adobe today and set a price target of $430.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $445.36, close to its 52-week high of $470.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 77.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, MiX Telematics, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adobe with a $434.45 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to CyberArk Software, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyberArk Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.15, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CYBR: