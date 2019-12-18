Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Accenture (ACN), GDS Holdings (GDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Accenture (ACN) and GDS Holdings (GDS) with bullish sentiments.

Accenture (ACN)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Accenture on December 16 and set a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $204.80, close to its 52-week high of $208.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 83.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Accenture has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $212.22, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

GDS Holdings (GDS)

In a report released today, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on GDS Holdings, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.25, close to its 52-week high of $50.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 80.3% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, Interxion Holding, and Crown Castle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GDS Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.00, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

