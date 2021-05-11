Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: 8X8 (EGHT), Model N (MODN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on 8X8 (EGHT) and Model N (MODN) with bullish sentiments.

8X8 (EGHT)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on 8X8 today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 8X8 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.00, a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Model N (MODN)

In a report released today, Eugene Mannheimer from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Model N, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 55.3% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NextGen Healthcare, Castlight Health, and Allscripts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Model N is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.00, which is a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

