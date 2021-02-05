Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) with bullish sentiments.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 52.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Technical Institute with a $9.75 average price target, implying a 51.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Merrill Lynch analyst Shaun Kelley reiterated a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $113.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 56.2% success rate. Kelley covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Caesars Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, and Churchill Downs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wynn Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.38, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

