Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Trade Desk (TTD), Genpact (G)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trade Desk (TTD) and Genpact (G) with bullish sentiments.

Trade Desk (TTD)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Trade Desk today and set a price target of $750.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $559.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trade Desk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $520.83.

Genpact (G)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Genpact, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 63.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genpact is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.50.

