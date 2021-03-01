Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: TEGNA (TGNA), Lincoln Edu (LINC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TEGNA (TGNA) and Lincoln Edu (LINC) with bullish sentiments.

TEGNA (TGNA)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on TEGNA, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.84, close to its 52-week high of $19.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 47.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TEGNA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

Lincoln Edu (LINC)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Lincoln Edu today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Lincoln Edu has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, which is a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

