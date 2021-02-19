Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Stamps (STMP), Waste Management (WM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Stamps (STMP), Waste Management (WM) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) with bullish sentiments.

Stamps (STMP)

In a report released yesterday, Allen Klee from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Stamps, with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $220.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 27.1% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Agilysys.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stamps is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $405.00.

Waste Management (WM)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Waste Management today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 77.3% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.00, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.06, close to its 52-week high of $90.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 53.3% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Roadhouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.79, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

