Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Royal Caribbean (RCL), Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Wyndham Destinations (WYND) with bullish sentiments.

Royal Caribbean (RCL)

In a report issued on February 5, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 65.7% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Caribbean with a $145.33 average price target, a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $161.00 price target.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Nomura analyst Brian Dobson maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Destinations on February 5 and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 43.3% success rate. Dobson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Grand Vacations, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Marriot Vacations.

Wyndham Destinations has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.00, which is a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

