Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Planet Fitness (PLNT), Trade Desk (TTD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Planet Fitness (PLNT) and Trade Desk (TTD) with bullish sentiments.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

In a report issued on May 7, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Planet Fitness, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 71.6% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Planet Fitness with a $87.50 average price target, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Trade Desk (TTD)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Trade Desk today and set a price target of $1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $489.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trade Desk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $845.55, implying a 49.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

