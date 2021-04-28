Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Perdoceo Education (PRDO), Starbucks (SBUX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Perdoceo Education (PRDO) and Starbucks (SBUX) with bullish sentiments.

Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Perdoceo Education today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 53.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perdoceo Education is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Starbucks (SBUX)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks yesterday and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.15, close to its 52-week high of $118.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 59.7% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Bloomin’ Brands, and El Pollo LoCo.

Starbucks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.00, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SBUX: