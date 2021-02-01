Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Perdoceo Education (PRDO), Forrester Research (FORR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Perdoceo Education (PRDO) and Forrester Research (FORR) with bullish sentiments.

Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Perdoceo Education today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 50.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Perdoceo Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Forrester Research (FORR)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Forrester Research, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forrester Research is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.00.

