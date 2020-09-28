Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Penn National Gaming (PENN), Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) with bullish sentiments.

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Merrill Lynch analyst Shaun Kelley initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.85, close to its 52-week high of $76.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 50.4% success rate. Kelley covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment, and Las Vegas Sands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penn National Gaming is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.69, which is a -11.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 37.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sirius XM Holdings with a $6.92 average price target, representing a 35.2% upside. In a report issued on September 16, Benchmark Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $7.00 price target.

