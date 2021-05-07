Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Papa John’s International (PZZA), Peloton Interactive (PTON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Papa John’s International (PZZA) and Peloton Interactive (PTON) with bullish sentiments.

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Papa John’s International, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Cheesecake Factory, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Papa John’s International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.88, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan assigned a Buy rating to Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.78.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 60.4% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Walt Disney, and Discovery.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.65, implying an 85.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

