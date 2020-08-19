Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Nordic American Tanker (NAT), SRAX (SRAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nordic American Tanker (NAT) and SRAX (SRAX) with bullish sentiments.

Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

In a report released yesterday, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Nordic American Tanker, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.4% and a 43.1% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nordic American Tanker with a $4.47 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SRAX (SRAX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford assigned a Buy rating to SRAX yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

SRAX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.