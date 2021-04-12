Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: McDonald’s (MCD), Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on McDonald’s (MCD) and Golden Entertainment (GDEN) with bullish sentiments.

McDonald’s (MCD)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $231.48, close to its 52-week high of $232.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Bloomin’ Brands, El Pollo LoCo, and Shake Shack.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $242.44 average price target, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

In a report released yesterday, David Katz from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Golden Entertainment, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.82, close to its 52-week high of $30.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 55.5% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Golden Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.