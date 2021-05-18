Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Marriot Vacations (VAC), ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marriot Vacations (VAC) and ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) with bullish sentiments.

Marriot Vacations (VAC)

Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on Marriot Vacations today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $174.10, close to its 52-week high of $190.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 55.5% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marriot Vacations with a $192.40 average price target, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on ALX Oncology Holdings, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ALX Oncology Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.00, implying a 75.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.