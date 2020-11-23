Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Marathon Patent Group (MARA), Magnite (MGNI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marathon Patent Group (MARA) and Magnite (MGNI) with bullish sentiments.

Marathon Patent Group (MARA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Marathon Patent Group today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.6% and a 35.6% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Patent Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

Magnite (MGNI)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Magnite today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.72, close to its 52-week high of $15.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Magnite has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

