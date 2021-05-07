Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Lincoln Edu (LINC), Moneygram International (MGI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lincoln Edu (LINC) and Moneygram International (MGI) with bullish sentiments.

Lincoln Edu (LINC)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on Lincoln Edu today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 49.3% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

Lincoln Edu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75, which is a 41.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Moneygram International (MGI)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Moneygram International, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Moneygram International with a $7.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MGI: