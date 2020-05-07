Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Laureate Education (LAUR), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Laureate Education (LAUR) and Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) with bullish sentiments.

Laureate Education (LAUR)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Laureate Education today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.80, close to its 52-week low of $7.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 37.0% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Laureate Education with a $14.60 average price target, a 56.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.50 price target.

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

In a report released today, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Carrols Restaurant Group, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.2% and a 39.1% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Carrols Restaurant Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

