Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Knight Transportation (KNX), Union Pacific (UNP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Knight Transportation (KNX) and Union Pacific (UNP) with bullish sentiments.

Knight Transportation (KNX)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on Knight Transportation today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.06, close to its 52-week high of $44.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Transportation with a $44.85 average price target, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Union Pacific (UNP)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific, with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 74.5% success rate. Brown covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Waste Connections, and Casella Waste.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Union Pacific with a $177.63 average price target, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on July 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

