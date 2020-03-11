Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Jack In The Box (JACK), TransUnion (TRU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Jack In The Box (JACK), TransUnion (TRU) and Lithia Motors (LAD) with bullish sentiments.

Jack In The Box (JACK)

In a report released today, Christopher O`Cull from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Jack In The Box, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.56, close to its 52-week low of $50.79.

According to TipRanks.com, O`Cull is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.9% success rate. O`Cull covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack In The Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.00, implying a 59.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

TransUnion (TRU)

Deutsche Bank analyst Ashish Sabadra maintained a Buy rating on TransUnion today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Sabadra is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 44.8% success rate. Sabadra covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Fleetcor Technologies, and Equifax.

TransUnion has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.00, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Lithia Motors (LAD)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lithia Motors, with a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.4% and a 36.1% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Lithia Motors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.00, implying a 41.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

