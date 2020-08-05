Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: GP Strategies (GPX), Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GP Strategies (GPX) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST) with bullish sentiments.

GP Strategies (GPX)

GP Strategies received a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 43.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GP Strategies with a $8.17 average price target.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.8% and a 43.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Dolby Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nexstar Media Group with a $118.33 average price target, representing a 24.3% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

