Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Exicure (XCUR), fuboTV (FUBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exicure (XCUR) and fuboTV (FUBO) with bullish sentiments.

Exicure (XCUR)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 63.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Exicure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, which is a 225.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

fuboTV (FUBO)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to fuboTV, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 68.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

fuboTV has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.07, representing a -16.8% downside. In a report issued on December 15, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.