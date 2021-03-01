Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Evolent Health (EVH), Digital Media Solutions (DMS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Evolent Health (EVH) and Digital Media Solutions (DMS) with bullish sentiments.

Evolent Health (EVH)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Evolent Health yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.15, close to its 52-week high of $22.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 61.8% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolent Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.25, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Digital Media Solutions (DMS)

In a report issued on February 26, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Digital Media Solutions, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 72.7% and a 74.1% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Media Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.