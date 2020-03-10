Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Euronav (EURN), Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Euronav (EURN) and Deutsche Post (DPSGY) with bullish sentiments.

Euronav (EURN)

In a report released yesterday, Hans Pluijgers from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Euronav, with a price target of EUR17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Pluijgers is ranked #4650 out of 6265 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Euronav with a $17.52 average price target.

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital upgraded Deutsche Post to Buy, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.46, close to its 52-week low of $25.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.6% and a 42.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Post with a $40.98 average price target.

