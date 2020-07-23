Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Dover (DOV), Knight Transportation (KNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dover (DOV) and Knight Transportation (KNX) with bullish sentiments.

Dover (DOV)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Dover yesterday and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.5% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Lennox International, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dover with a $111.00 average price target, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Knight Transportation (KNX)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Knight Transportation, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.15, close to its 52-week high of $47.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.4% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Werner Enterprises, and Heartland Express.

Knight Transportation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.