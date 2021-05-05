Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Dine Brands Global (DIN), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dine Brands Global (DIN) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) with bullish sentiments.

Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.11, close to its 52-week high of $98.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 54.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dine Brands Global with a $100.14 average price target, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.62, close to its 52-week high of $132.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 70.3% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.43.

